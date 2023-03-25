Mexico: Nurse reportedly performed liposuction on herself and died

There is commotion in Cuernavaca, Mexico, after learning about the case of a 30-year-old woman -a nurse by profession- who apparently attempted to perform a surgical procedure on herself, which resulted in her death.

It happened this Thursday, March 23, at about 2:30 in the afternoon.

As reported by the local newspaper ‘Milenio’, the staff of the clinic where she worked was the one who found her and called the emergency services. However, no longer had vital signs.

According to statements by the director of the clinic, Dr. Rolando Samper, died after receiving local anesthesia for liposuction. Therefore, it is presumed that the cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest.

He added that one of the nurses said that her colleague would have taken advantage of the fact that there were no other personnel in the place to carry out the procedure secretly.

We are not going to rule out that it could have been a reckless homicide

Meanwhile, the authorities are carrying out the pertinent investigations and the prosecutor Uriel Carmona Gándara presented another hypothesis: “We are not going to rule out that it could have been a reckless homicide. We are going to make appear all the people who had to see. (…) If this death had to do with irresponsibility, there will be sanctions and charges.”

He added that it is not credible that a person would give himself such strong anesthetics and that the directors of the Clinic will have to answer to the authorities.

IT IS NOT BELIEVABLE!.

Prosecutor Uriel Carmona Gándara said the version where a nurse in Cuernavaca wanted to practice liposuction in a private clinic, which caused her death, is not credible. He stated that the case will be investigated and all employees will be summoned. pic.twitter.com/4c1r96087J – Multiimage (@Multimagen_Info) March 24, 2023

Daisy Contreras

Writing LATEST NEWS