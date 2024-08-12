Data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography of Mexico (INEGI, in Spanish) estimates that, between 2017 and 2022, the number of women convicted or in preventive detention for association with organized crime increased from 9,754 to 11,295.

The number of women arrested for involvement in enforced disappearances in the country has soared by 6,800%, according to official data, while the number of women arrested for involvement in undocumented people’s smuggling has increased by 278%.

Regarding the crime of kidnapping, in the last year of analysis – 2022 – a growth of 73% was recorded compared to 2017. Next come crimes related to possession of weapons and drug trafficking, common to both men and women, according to the Mexican government.

The number of women arrested carrying weapons increased by 75%, while crimes involving drug trafficking increased by 35%.

An investigation by the NGO Insight Crimewhich monitors organized crime in Latin America, points out that this unbridled growth in women involved with cartels indicates a change in their actions towards criminal organizations.

The analysis used as a reference a report prepared by the NGO International Crisis Group, which concluded that more women joined cartels to gain power or protection in the context of the increase in violence in Mexico.

Angélica Ospina, an investigator for the organization, explained that most women involved in drug trafficking networks are at the bottom of the structure and not in leadership positions, which increases their chances of being arrested.

Furthermore, many female members of lower-level cartels find themselves in precarious economic and social situations and are kept in prison, unlike other criminals, due to a lack of resources and support within their own factions.

As a result, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography, women accused of association with organized crime are more likely to remain in prison than men.

The Mexican state of Chihuahua, one of the cartel-dominated states, has one of the highest rates of women in prison in the country. According to official data, the number more than tripled between 2017 and 2022, rising from 5 to 17 per 100,000 people. The most common crimes were related to drug trafficking and homicide.