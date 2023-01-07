A federal judge in Mexico City has denied the extradition of the alleged drug trafficker Ovid Guzman, son of “El Chapo”in the United States where an arrest warrant was issued in September 2019, as Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed in recent days.

Clashes that followed his arrest left 29 dead in the northern state of Sinaloa. In the United States Guzman is wanted for drug trafficking. A prize of five million dollars has been offered to five who provide the investigators with information useful for the arrest of what is considered to be a “prominent exponent of the Sinaloa cartel”.

Guzman was sentenced to 60 days in prison in Mexico. He is now held in the high security prison of Altipiano from which his father had managed to escape in 2015.