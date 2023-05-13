Washington sends soldiers to the Mexican border and warns: “The borders are not open”

A measure that has allowed the United States to block migrants since the start of the pandemic expired at midnight (Italian time) yesterday, an event that confused many migrants on the border with Mexico. In anticipation of the end of this measure, known as “Title 42”, the Biden administration has implemented new restrictions on asylum and has mobilized thousands of law enforcement officers, warning that the border with Mexico “is not open”.

All the newspapers are talking about it today, telling of how Joe Biden has adopted a hard line not very different from that of Donald Trump. “LThe Biden administration, despite having promised several times to remove the rule, has instead extended its duration“, underlines La Stampa. “Now entries are regulated by Title 8 and by some additions that the US government has imposed which make the attempt to enter the US even more difficult and the penalties for those who try illegally or are refused entry asylum, severe”.

“The House of Representatives has passed a measure that strengthens hi-tech controls and allocates more resources to border guards. In recent days Biden has sent ahead Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary for Homeland Security “, explains the Press. “He is the lightning rod of the criticisms that from politics – Republicans but also many Democrats who denounce that the government has not been ready – and from civil rights associations have arrived”.

