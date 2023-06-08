At the end of 2022 a contest called NameExoWorlds 2022 with which it was sought to name 20 exoplanetary systems that could be seen thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope. Today, the results are available and Mexico managed to name one star and a exoplanet. with words of the tongue sockused in states such as Chiapas, Oaxaca and Tabasco, was that 603 proposals from 91 countries won.

More than 8,800 people deliberated that the blue dwarf star HIP 65426 and the exoplanet HIP 65426 B of the constellation Centauri would be named with the Mexican proposals. The exoplanet, which is between 6 and 12 times the size of Jupiter and with a calculated age of between 15 and 20 million years, was discovered in 2017 by Chilean astronomers and is now called Najsa Kopajk which translates as “Mother Earth”.

As for the star, whose size is more than twice that of our Sun, it was called matza which means “star in the sky”. It should be noted that those who sent the proposal are teachers and students from the Intercultural University of Chiapas and the Astronomical Society of Puebla. The idea was to use names that had a central theme in common so that, in case more celestial bodies were discovered in the area, they could continue to be named under this theme.

Editor’s note: How proud that words of our ancestors are carried in some way to the cosmic future, if it can be called that way. I think they were great names and that their meaning reflects the amount of knowledge our cultures had about the universe.