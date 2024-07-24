As the then ambassador of USA in Mexico and one of the most insidious national security strategists of the White HouseJohn Dimitri Negroponte, the Free Trade Agreement He sought as a priority the subordination of Mexican foreign policy to American interests and the plus was represented by the commercial opening that the United States was already applying anyway and that in Mexico had also made progress with free importation.

In this context, the revision of the Treaty in 2018 already with the President Lopez Obrador With the reins of power in the lead, he did not know – or did not want – to understand the logic of American interests. In 2019, the President Trump He showed almost vulgarly the White House abuse of power: used the mechanism of tariff threat to Mexican products to force the National Palace to make a decision internal security policy: the use of the National Guard for contain migrantsbut at the direct request of Washington. Even the very Trump He did not differentiate the body in charge of that task and was left with the idea that the Mexican military They had been carrying out border patrol duties, when in reality they had been the Guardia.

The Negotiation of the Treaty for 2026 It will be another opportunity for the Mexican government not to dance to the tune that is played Washington but that it arrives with proposals for reorganizing the agreements and above all that it has the short-term capacity to at least establish the possibility of a industrial reconversion that demands from USA not only the purchase of Mexican products, but also technological support to modernize production. This project requires a truly revolutionary proposal in terms of scientific and technological education, which did not even appear in the candidate’s campaign proposals. Sheinbaum Pardo.

Almost obligatorily and as part of a national security strategy, the Mexican team negotiating the Treaty should be made up of the Secretary of Economy as the operational person, the Secretary of Foreign Relations in charge of the geopolitical definition of bilateral relations and the Secretary of National Defense, while the US will undoubtedly try to link border military security with bilateral trade.

Although it lacks sufficient political strength against the US National Security State economic model, Mexico would be forced to incorporate a new clause that would have nothing to do with the general content of the agreement, but would be the result of President Trump’s tariff threat that doubled Mexican Foreign Minister Ebrard and President López Obrador: prohibiting the use of the tariff instrument that seeks price balance and trade equity as a mechanism of geopolitical domination unrelated to the relationship of commercial exchange.

In this sense, the incident between the president Trump and the president Sheinbaum for the confusion in mockery of Ebrard and criticisms –here yes– vulgar to the President Biden It only showed that the future Mexican president lacked a defined strategy regarding relations with the United States, despite the fact that Mexico’s number one problem is called the United States. A hasty response to an insult that was not aimed at Mexico showed the lack of a foreign policy, and even more so when the designated Mexican foreign minister did not face the incident.

The immediate problems of migration, drug trafficking, transnational cartels, geopolitical blocs and the loss of national security control of the border line will force the next Mexican government to have a clear negotiation strategy from the point of view of Mexican national interests, especially because the White House – with Trump or Kamala Harris – constitutes a bilateral political power bloc based on the national security approaches of the United States, despite the fact that in trade and the agenda of daily problems there are national security interests of Mexico that have not been defended as a priority.

In this context of bilateral relations, the Mexican priority demands from now on a clear definition of Mexican national security interests that should be non-negotiable with the US, regardless of the geopolitical and security manipulation that the White House wants to use via the Treaty that is commercial and not a matter of subordination of Mexico’s national security to Washington’s interests.

Politics for dummies: Politics is, sometimes, knowing how to say no… and standing by your statement.

