Mexico should not be silent about what is happening in Nicaragua.

15 citizens, both progressive and conservative, have been detained by the dictator Daniel Ortega and Mexico is silent:

The former Sandinista guerrilla commander, Dora María Téllez; the presidential candidate, Cristiana Chamorro; the member of the Civic Alliance, José Pallais; the former member of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, Víctor Hugo Tinoco; the former first lady of Nicaragua, María Fernanda Flores de Alemán; the member of the Unamos party, Ana Margarita Vijil; the leader of the Unamos party, Suyen Barahona; Professor Arturo Cruz; the director of the Opposition Movement for Nicaragua, Violeta Granera; the presidential candidate for the Blue and White National Unity, Félix Maradiaga; the president of the companies (COSEP), José Adán Aguerri; the journalist Miguel Mora; the member of the Unamos party, Hugo Torres; that of the Nicaraguan Civic Alliance party, Juan Sebastián Chamorro; and feminist activist Tamara Dávila.

And Mexico is silent.

At a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, 59 countries signed a joint declaration yesterday in which they condemned the violation of human rights in Nicaragua and called for the holding of free elections and the immediate release of the 15 detained opponents , including five presidential hopefuls.

And Mexico is silent.

First, Mexico abstained from condemning Ortega at the OAS, then it took a turn, called its ambassador in Managua for consultations, and the next day it abstained again at the UN.

Without a compass, the SRE lurches without rhyme or reason. And the Mexican Senate is stunned.

The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to justify its position in the name of the principle of non-intervention.

But he forgets that there is also the other constitutional principle, that of promoting human rights, which are universal and subject to international scrutiny, so the UN and the OAS are in no way interventionist.

The Mexican government will not be able to facilitate the dialogue if it does not have the confidence of both parties, and of course it will hardly obtain the confidence of the Nicaraguan opposition, when it favors one of the parties.

Mexico condemned Hitler’s genocide, Franco’s dictatorship, the coup against Allende, and not only opposed the Somoza dictatorship, but also supported the Sandinistas, including Commander Ortega, in overthrowing him. So Mexico did not hide in the position of non-intervention, it spoke unequivocally for freedom.

Now Mexico is silent before the new satrap of Nicaragua for alleged ideological sympathies of inexperienced officials of the SRE, including the improvised undersecretary for Latin America, Maximiliano Reyes, a former PRD and Moreno, who has done so much damage to the prestige of Mexican diplomacy.

AMLO’s democratic government must distance itself from the leftist Ortega dictatorship. If it does not do so, Mexico will go down in history as a cover for ideological fanaticism and contrary to the universal right to freely choose its rulers.

Since freedom has no borders, no ideologies, Mexico must now join the international community in repudiating the dictatorship in Nicaragua, before it sinks further into shame.

Agustin Gutierrez Canet

gutierrez.canet@milenio.com

@AGutierrezCanet