Security elements and the National Institute of Migration (INM), rescued a 23-year-old migrant mother and her 5-year-old son, when they tried to cross the border into the United States through the Rio Grande, in Piedras Negras, Coahuila (Mexico). ).

The woman traveled with her partner and their young son from Ecuador with the hope of reaching the United States, however, this dream was cut short when her partner got lost and she was stranded in the middle of the water. This, due to the low temperatures that the border state has registered and the strong current of the river.

Mother and son stranded in Rio Bravo

This was shown by a video circulating on social networks in which a desperate young mother is seen with her son in her arms trying to cross the water, but unable to do so, she stops and leaves her son on a rock.

And although it is unknown what he is saying, he is seen screaming, with his hands on his face and asking for help.

As a result of this, elements of the State Police, Coahuila Criminal Investigation Agency and Grupo Beta, They went by airboat to the place where the woman was, which was one of the pillars of the International Bridge 1, to rescue them.



INM personnel provided them with thermal sheets and first aid to leave them in the care of the Mexican Red Cross to be transferred to the Salvador Chavarría General Hospital.

Ecuadorian migrant disappears in the Rio Grande

In addition, the woman explained that during the journey he lost sight of his son’s father and immediately the authorities began a search in the area to find the whereabouts of the man.

However, so far its location has not been achieved, the Ministry of the Interior reported in a statement.

