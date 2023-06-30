Mexico | More than a hundred people have already died from the heat in Mexico in June

The UN warned in May that the next five-year period will almost certainly be the warmest on record.

in Mexico more than a hundred people have died as a result of the extreme heat during June, says the country’s government.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, over a thousand heat-related emergencies were reported in Mexico in a two-week period, 104 of which resulted in death. According to the ministry, the main cause of death was heat stroke.

In addition, eight heat-related deaths were reported in the country between mid-April and the end of May.

of Mexico in the northwestern part of the state of Sonora, south of the US state of Arizona, the temperature rose to 49 degrees this week. According to the Ministry of Health, the highest temperatures in Mexico during the summer are on average between 30 and 45 degrees.

The UN warned in May that the years 2023-2027 will almost certainly be the warmest five-year period ever. Greenhouse gases that raise the temperature and the El Niño weather phenomenon, which scientists are stated to begin with. The El Niño phenomenon occurs every few years, when the surface waters of the Pacific Ocean warm exceptionally much. It results in floods in some parts of the world and drought in others.