Ordering food at home a decade ago was almost a luxury. Today, many Mexicans dedicate a large part of their budget to home deliveries through platforms such as Uber Eats or Rappi, or to subscriptions to digital services, but they have stopped acquiring physical music formats such as CDs and now pay through platforms streaming. Consumption patterns among Mexicans have changed, especially after 2020, following the sanitary restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic. For this reason, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) will update the National Consumer Price Index, the tool with which the agency measures inflation in the country.

Arturo Blancas Mirror, director of Economic Statistics at Inegi, explains to EL PAÍS that they will carry out a public consultation to find out how the way in which Mexicans spend has changed and, in this sense, to be able to find out about price increases. “What we want to do is update the spending that families have, updating the products with respect to their consumption pattern and also the basket, to find out if the most important products have already changed and in that sense add or remove some,” he says. the specialist.

Inflation has occupied the economic concern of Mexicans in recent months. The National Consumer Price Index located inflation at its highest point in August 2022, when it reached 8.77%, which has motivated Banco de México to increase interest rates steadily to try to contain the inflation. price escalation.

The last time that the basis for measuring inflation it was in july 2018Therefore, Blancas indicates that it is a good opportunity to reconsider this index. “To update the basket we need to have the National Income Survey and Household Expenses (ENIGH) that is published in July”, specifies the Inegi official.

The parameters to measure inflation, however, will not change drastically, since they must comply with the guidelines of international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, among others, which standardize the criteria used to measure the increase in prices internationally. . Blancas Espejo announced that as of May 15 the institute will publish a public consultation where Mexicans can make contributions on the way they consume, as well as consult the methodology for the change in the base of the basket and the products that will be included. or retired.

Graciela Márquez, president of Inegi, indicated this week that although the base of the National Consumer Price Index changes, it is not about “spooning” the inflation data. “Inflation, unlike all the other data produced by INEGI in terms of economic information, cannot be retropolated [aplicar metodologías a datos producidos con anterioridad]since the index has legal effects and otherwise it can lose legal veracity”, explains the actuary Blancas.

The National Consumer Price Index is one of the most complex indicators that the Inegi prepares by weighing more than 350,000 products of general consumption at the national level and which considers, in addition to food, items such as transportation, education, health and housing. “The level of disaggregation and confidence that we have in terms of prices is enormous,” says Blancas Espejo. Once the consultation and discussion on the basket and the products to be updated are concluded, the new base for measuring inflation can be used to measure inflation from the second half of 2024.

