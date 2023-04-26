Mexico: mistreated dog attends the trial against its owner

‘El Chato’ is a nine year old boxer dogwhich attended the hearing in which a process against its owner is linked in the municipality of Sonora, Mexico, since it is accused of animal cruelty against this dog.

flat was rescued last February during an operation on a vacant lot. Likewise, it is the first time that an animal participates in a hearing in this municipality.

(You may be interested in: Camels: we tell you where they live and what they eat).

It is known that the judge determined that the owner of the puppy should continue the process in freedom, however, this woman you shouldn’t leave the city while the legal proceedings are in progress.

(You may be interested in: Chernobyl’s ‘mutant’ animals: ‘confused’ spiders and darker frogs).

Chato had to go to the hearing because the person in charge of the animal shelter where the puppy is, could not attend it, so Chato participated as a victim.

This canine was found on the vacant lot in a situation of aextreme bandonoa, he was malnourished, without water or food. The people who found him testified that his ribs could be seen.

More news

Video: a stray dog ​​saves a girl from being kidnapped in Chile

These are the foods your minipig pet should eat

Cats: why do they bite their owners? This is what some experts say

Laura Camila Ramos

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL