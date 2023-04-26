Mexico: mistreated dog attends the trial against its owner

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The puppy was in court against its abusive owner.
Screenshot.
The puppy was abandoned in a vacant lot without water or food and was rescued in February.
‘El Chato’ is a nine year old boxer dogwhich attended the hearing in which a process against its owner is linked in the municipality of Sonora, Mexico, since it is accused of animal cruelty against this dog.
flat was rescued last February during an operation on a vacant lot. Likewise, it is the first time that an animal participates in a hearing in this municipality.
It is known that the judge determined that the owner of the puppy should continue the process in freedom, however, this woman you shouldn’t leave the city while the legal proceedings are in progress.
Chato had to go to the hearing because the person in charge of the animal shelter where the puppy is, could not attend it, so Chato participated as a victim.
This canine was found on the vacant lot in a situation of aextreme bandonoa, he was malnourished, without water or food. The people who found him testified that his ribs could be seen.
