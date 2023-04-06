White sand beaches and turquoise blue water, designer bikinis, cold drinks, sun-kissed bodies and a parade of machine guns and camouflage uniforms. The image has something dystopian, but it is the reality these days on the Mexican coast. The contrast is perfectly illustrated by a photograph shared by the governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama: two soldiers patrol along a shore in Cancun carrying their own rifles, while, in the background, a tourist in a black bathing suit, a hat of the same color and a phone in her hand, lets the waves wash over her ankles.

Mexico has militarized its beaches. More than 8,000 members of the National Guard, the Navy and the Army have been deployed among the main tourist areas of the country. The measure is an attempt by the Government to save Holy Week after at least eight murders on Monday tarnished the idyllic postcard image in two of the main vacation destinations: Acapulco, in the State of Guerrero, and Cancun, in Quintana Roo. The Government has distributed 4,724 soldiers between the two cities, Tulum, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán or the coasts of Veracruz. In addition, another 3,800 soldiers will be in charge of guarding the country’s highways.

The deployment of force is completed by six helicopters, 755 patrol cars, 377 trucks, 10 boats and 45 four-wheel drives, Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval announced this week. The Armed Forces will also take care of the security of 14 airports and 42 bus stations. The presence of the military will be constant from last weekend until April 16, the dates on which a greater influx of tourists is expected on the coasts. Mexico is one of the 10 most visited countries in the world and expects to enter more than 160,000 million pesos (about 8,000 million euros) during Holy Week, according to the Efe agency.

Acapulco: oysters, beer and bullets

“How are you guys, are you having fun? Well, here we go to say hello, let them know that we are here for whatever they need,” says one of the soldiers who have come to the table on La Angosta beach, where some tourists spend the afternoon between oysters (oysters) and beer in Acapulco. . The coast is full of soldiers and national guards patrolling among hundreds of previous weeks and yet they have not been able to end the violence.

At La Cabaña restaurant on Caleta beach, a popular spot that at the time was bustling with visitors in and out of the water, a shootout on Monday left at least four dead — three men and one woman — and four wounded, according to the local press. A nautical worker was also injured on Dominguillo beach. Over the weekend, a body was found wrapped in a black plastic bag on Ejido Las Pozas street. And on Friday, another body in an advanced state of decomposition appeared floating on the private beach of the Las Brisas hotel.

The dead and wounded mingle with those who enjoy the sea this holiday week, without the shootings scaring people away. Some beaches in Acapulco, such as La Caleta, are very popular and people cannot find a better place to escape the humid heat that bathes the entire city. It would seem that the locals, even those from Mexico City, know what they are exposing themselves to, but they risk accepting the wish “it’s not going to touch me.” But coincidences are increasingly rare. Given the number of shootings and the presence of uniformed officers getting hot in their patrols, it would seem that anyone can be the target, at any time, of a stray bullet.

The locals know that the region is taken over by organized crime. They locate their businesses and are perfectly aware of the extortions suffered by those who dedicate themselves to making money selling sweets, shellfish, clothes, hammocks or taking people along the sea, for example, in the Banana, as they call the navigable howitzer dragged by a little boat

Violence and insecurity hardly make a dent in the tourist influx of the city: on Wednesday, hotel occupancy was above 73%, according to the State Secretary of Tourism. However, there are those who prefer to take shelter: businesses close very early, some at eight in the evening, others even earlier, the most daring at nine. And, when the sun has gone down and the youngest drink and enjoy looking at the white foam of the water, the military uniforms continue walking on the sand. It is not a normal day at the beach, although it may seem so. Long guns watch the waves.

Cancun, luxury hotels and reckoning

On the other side of the country, on the Mexican east coast, the week began with a reckoning between drug traffickers for control of the area, according to local press. The result: four corpses abandoned on the sand of one of the paradisiacal beaches of Cancun, in front of the luxurious Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel. It is not the first time that violence hits the Mexican Caribbean. Stray bullets have killed tourists in Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun itself. Countries like the United States have urged their citizens to “take greater precautions” when traveling to these destinations. Despite everything, at the beginning of the week hotel occupancy exceeded 80% in the city.

Following the murders in Cancun and Acapulco, the National Tourism Business Council (CNET) has demanded that the authorities “ensure that the country’s tourist destinations are spaces of personal, patrimonial and social security, both for the local population and for international and national tourists who visit us.” “The country and tourist destinations should not and cannot continue to live in an environment of violence and insecurity,” the agency said.

Members of the National Guard, in the port of Acapulco. Carlos Alberto Carbajal (DARK ROOM)

In response, the Government of Quintana Roo has filled social networks with photographs of soldiers parading along its coasts, armed to the teeth, perfectly formed and with spotless uniforms. A militarization strategy that the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has previously used to combat violence with mixed results; in airport security and even in the Mexico City subway, amid strong criticism from the opposition and civil organizations. Now, the military have also landed on the beaches.

