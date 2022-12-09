Mexico.- Colombia can learn a lot from Mexico in the immigration issue on what should not be donesays Dr. Wooldy Edson Louidor, a migration specialist. The director of the master’s degree in Critical Studies of Migrations at the Javeriana University of Colombia stresses that without a doubt there is pressure from the United States to influence the borders of other nations and prevent the journey to the north.

In this context, Mexico has yielded to control and security mechanisms more than human rights practices in the management of migratory flows, he says.

“In Mexico we supposedly have a leftist government, we must not confuse the ideological issue with the issue of migration management, and in Colombia it seems appropriate to see what should not be done, to insist that Colombia should not militarize the border, immigration control should not be carried out in this way with this ‘securitism’ approach”.

left in Colombia

Former guerrilla Gustavo Petro is the first president of the left who governs Colombia. After three years, Petro is resuming relations with Venezuela and the government of Nicolás Maduro. They share a 2,000-kilometer border with this country. Likewise, currently more than 2 million Venezuelans live in Colombia, the majority have temporary protection status, according to the national Migration office.

Louidor comments that it is observed that the Colombian president is resisting US demands. “He had not reached the investiture and he already had a meeting with the United States, the pressure on Petro on the border is great, at some point they can give in a little and when they give in, things open up; The first warning is look at Mexico, don’t give in, don’t militarize.”

Militarization

The civil human rights association Centro Prodh has warned about the militarization of the Mexican borders. in 2020 They were opened more than 3,900 files before the National Human Rights Commission against the National Guard, Sedena and Semar by violations of the human rights of migrants. In 2021, at least 504 complaints were registered.

In June 2019, Mexico and the United States signed an immigration agreement with which 6,000 National Guard elements were deployed on the southern border and 15,000 on the northern border. Since then, the tasks of this security body are linked to control migratory, exposes the Center.

Last September, the CNDH issued a recommendation to the National Guard for events at the Siglo XXI Immigration Station in Tapachula, Chiapas. Reparation of the damage was requested for 22 migrants attacked with batons, electric batons and tear gas by the Guard and also by federal agents. The complaints are from June, July and August 2021.

The Data

Deployment

In February 2022, of 99,946 National Guard elements, 15,822 were located on the border with the United States and 9,298 in southern border states, according to the Prodh human rights center.

To understand…

People on the move

The National Institute of Migration (INM) reported at the end of November that in just four days, 16,096 migrants from 46 countries were detained, who were transiting irregularly through 22 entities of the national territory.

Most of the people came from Venezuela, 4 thousand 968; Guatemala, 2,987; Nicaragua, 1,385; Honduras, 1,311 and Ecuador, 1,285.

Migrants seek to reach the United States, although an increase in applications for residence and refuge in our country has also been detected.

The Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees reported that the demand for asylum has been increasing, in 2020, 40,000 people made this request to remain in Mexico, in 2021 there were more than 129,000 and in 2022 until November there were more than 111,000 requests. .