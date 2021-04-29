Mexico | Mexican ruling party extends Supreme Court chief judge, experts say decision violates constitution

Last week, the Mexican Congress voted two additional years for Judge Arturo Zaldívar’s four-year term. He is considered favorable to the president.

In Mexico president Andrés Manuel López Obradorin the ruling party has extended the term of office of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, which experts believe violates the Constitution and concentrates power on the president.

López Obrador defended the Mexican congressional vote this week, saying the judge Arturo Zaldívar needed more time to oversee judicial reform, according to Reuters.

The Washington Post according to many, the president actually believes he wants an ally in the Supreme Court until the end of his own term.

Last week, Congress, led by the center-left Morena, voted for an additional two years for Zaldívar’s four-year term, which therefore runs until the end of November 2024. Zaldívar is generally considered favorable to the president.

Human Rights Organization Human Rights Watch stated that the measure is unconstitutional in Mexico and undermines the independence of the judiciary. According to the organization, it violates the rule of law.

The organization believes Zaldívar could have politely thanked the president for the honor, but opposed extending his term.

Mr Zaldívar has tried to keep his distance from the proposal to extend his term of office, but has not directly rejected it. He has suggested that the matter be finally decided by other members of the Supreme Court.

In Mexico, opponents of the government fear that the incident will lead to an extension of the terms of office of other officials. According to the Constitution, the head of the court can serve for only four years.

López Obrador has repeatedly criticized judges for delaying or blocking bills signed by him. One of them concerned the strengthening of Mexican state-owned energy companies at the expense of private investors.

López Obrador has said he has no intention of extending his own term, which ends in late 2024. In Mexico, the term of office of the president is six years.