Mexico | Mexican President puts his luxury Boeing up for sale and offered it to the winner of the lottery – the long spectacle may end Finally

Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s populist election promise was to provide much-needed funding for Mexican hospitals. This was followed by a national “airplane lottery”, the benefits of which are questionable.

Mexican left-wing populist Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised in his 2018 campaign that if he is elected president, any kind of flirting will be allowed to stay.

The luxury aircraft of the Mexican president has been one of the culminations of the corset. It cost Mexicans about 110 million euros. López Obrador promised that as president he would sell an eco-plane and travel on scheduled flights.

He promised to donate the money from the plane to Mexican hospitals.

López Obrador was elected. He won a landslide victory in the July 2018 election, with 53 percent of the vote right in the first round.

It was therefore, move from words to deeds. President Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner began trading. However, no buyer was found.

The market for the big Boeings was not easy even before the corona pandemic. Not especially when the interior of the office machine is tailored for presidential purposes. The machine has, among other things, a large double bed and a treadmill.

Luxury Boeing stood for almost two years as an empty pledge in California. In July, it was flown back to Mexico.

Meanwhile, López Obrador had gotten the idea. It was decided to raise the promised and unpaid money from the machine shops through a national lottery.

In January the president suggested that the main prize of the draw would be the aircraft itself and its initial maintenance.

However, the idea was born dead. Few need a wide-body Boeing, and even fewer can afford to do anything with it. In Mexican social media, the idea was torn to endless humor, the U.S. newspaper reported The New York Times.

A month later, the nature of the lottery was changed. The lottery tickets had a picture of the president’s plane, but otherwise the plane was no longer directly related to the draw.

Now the Mexicans had a chance to win money. One hundred prizes were awarded, each worth 20 million Mexican pesos, or about 800,000 euros.

Proceeds from the lottery would be directed to hospital equipment as originally promised by López Obrador.

“A small plate is attached to each hospital equipment,” López Obrador said in early September, according to the Mexican newspaper Expansión.

“They read: ‘Acquired through the President’s Airplane Lottery, with the support of the people in 2020.'”

Spectacle – officially called “Great Special Lottery Number 235” – culminated last Tuesday when the lottery was held.

Director-General of the national gambling company Lotería Nacional Ernesto Prieto gave a small keynote speech at the draw.

“We are getting rid of the neoliberal government’s symbol of inequality, corruption, plunder and excesses,” Prieto told the Spanish newspaper According to El País.

Prieto referred to an airplane from which the lottery would not be affected in any way.

Airplane lottery the benefit is at least questionable.

According to Expansión magazine, only 70 percent of the lottery tickets were sold. British newspaper The Economist according to the lottery result may be close to zero when prize money and administrative expenses are deducted from income.

Among those who took part in the draw was, according to the news agency Reuters, the Mexican health agency Insabi, which bought lottery tickets for about 20 million euros. Normally, Insabi distributes its funds directly to hospitals.

In other words, at least in part, the Mexican government transferred money from one pocket to another. As a by-product, a spectacular national show was created.

There is no ambiguity about the need for money in hospitals. Mexico, with a population of about 130 million, is a poor country badly devastated by the corona pandemic. Nearly 700,000 infections have been confirmed and there have been at least 72,000 deaths.

President López Obrador had news of his luxury Boeing on Thursday: a buyer has been found for the plane.

“Fortunately, there is an offer to buy on the table,” López Obrador said at a news conference in Mexico, according to news agency Reuters.

“We’re evaluating the offer, and the machine will likely be sold.”

The President did not provide precise information about the schedule or the buyer.