Mexico.- This Saturday the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced the groups with which the game will be played Basketball World Cup 2023 where the Mexican National Team will participate in search of a ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The tournament that will be held from August 25 to September 10 in the territories of the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia in 5 different venues. Now the 32 teams officially know their rivals. In case of Mexicothe Tricolor team will have its matches concentrated at the Manila venue, this having been in Group D.

The Mexican National Team shares a group with the teams of Egypt, Montenegro and Lithuania. Other of the Groups that will be able to give a lot of competition is sector C where the United States leads, who is one of the favorite teams to win the tournament. They will do so together with Jordan, Greece and New Zealand.

This tournament is of the utmost importance for the national teams and it is that they will deliver 7 direct boleros to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, plus 16 more tickets to a pre-qualifying tournament for the same event. Regarding the format, a group phase will be played where the best 2 of each sector will advance, to play elimination rounds until reaching the Grand Final.

At the same time there will be another round for the losing teams -those that are eliminated- for an opportunity to improve their place in the final standings, since they will not have the opportunity to advance to another round.