Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Sputnik V” may start in Mexico in October, reports TASS with reference to the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry, Marcelo Ebrarda.

“In a month we could get the first vaccine against COVID-19 in order to test it directly on Mexicans as part of the research protocol,” he said and added that the country will receive data from Russia on the first two stages of drug testing, which will be translated and sent to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, Mexico’s foreign minister said the authorities plan to gain access to 18 coronavirus vaccines through the international COVAX mechanism.

The Mexican government is negotiating for vaccines under development in the UK, Germany, Italy, China, Russia, France and the United States.