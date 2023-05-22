A group of hitmen arrived aboard some pick-ups and started shooting volleys of automatic rifles at the participants in a rally. For no apparent reason. There were ten dead and seven injured among the participants waiting to leave for a new leg of the route. It turned out that the shooter was looking for a member of an enemy clan and thought he was hiding in the audience watching the demonstration. So they started shooting into the crowd. There are 161 massacres carried out by criminal gangs in Mexico in the last four months alone.



01:30