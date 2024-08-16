For some years now, the world of anime has gained more strength in the Latin American markets, which is why there are large-scale events such as the Ani Mole, TNT and some more that are joining to bring special guests from the media. Especially, Mexico is one of the countries that has adopted this culture from Japan the most, and recently there has been important news about it, since it is the place that is considered to have the largest number of fans who enjoy different franchises.

During the second edition of the Summit annual of Bandai Namcostood out as one of the most important markets for the anime industry in Latin America, only surpassed by BrazilThe event was attended by key figures in the industry, such as Crunchyrollwith more than 15 million global subscribers, and TV Azteca, whose anime bar attracts more than a million viewers every afternoon.

The trends and evolution of anime were discussed, confirming the country as a power in the consumption of Japanese animation. A notable example is Gundama franchise that celebrates 45 years and has become one of the most in-demand product lines worldwide. With more than 2,000 model kits, 60 anime series and more than 200 video games, which represents 15% of global sales of Bandai Namco.

The popularity of Mobile Suit Gundam In Mexico, the franchise has had a surprising impact. The series “The Witch from Mercury” and the film “Gundam Seed Freedom” have significantly boosted the distribution and sale of products from the franchise in the country.

This mentioned Cesar Muratalla, Marketing Director of Bandai Namco Mexico:

Bandai Namco Mexico will seek to keep fans of this animation satisfied, generating unique alliances that allow the local consumer to experience the magic of the series. That is why today we announce that the national distribution of the Mobile Suit Gundam line will grow considerably through BANDAI HOBBY and Tamashii Nations, which are the highest quality collectible figures in the world, as well as the launch of a new Netflix original series Gundam Requiem for Vengeance..

In response to this growing interest, Bandai Namco announced a special event dedicated to Mobile Suit Gundam at Foro Allende 5, in the Historic Center of Mexico City, from August 17 to 18. Fans will be able to enjoy a free immersive experience, build Gunpla figures, and access exclusive content, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The success of anime in Mexico Not only does it satisfy local consumers, but it also drives the development of unique experiences that continue to promote Japanese animation culture in the country.

Via: Bandai Press Release

Author’s note: The country is definitely growing a lot in terms of the arrival of anime products and no longer has to depend so much on countries like the USA for distribution.