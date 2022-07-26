A heinous homicide case arose in Mexico after a man, identified as José, he killed his parents with a shotgun after learning that they had raped his grandchildren.

The subject used a weapon owned by his father to commit the murder.

(Also read: Woman left her baby alone for six days and found her dead when she returned)

On the afternoon of last Sunday, the 35-year-old man, who had returned from working in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, a year ago, argued with his parents.

Then, he went for the 30-gauge shotgun that his father kept and shot them several times.

Vannesa, the subject’s wife, said he was under the influence of alcohol and had used drugs when he confronted his parents.

After the attack, he fled from the house located in Cerrada de Durazno, Las Cruces neighborhood, Santa Cruz Acalpixca, in Xochimilco, but hours later he was captured by police officers in the same town hall.

(You may be interested in: Video: man saves a girl who fell from a fifth floor in China from dying)

The man said he did not remember where he was after leaving his house.

The reasons for the murder

Already detained, the man told the agents that upon returning from Puerto Vallarta, her children told her that their grandparents made them sleep with them and asked them to undress, and see their grandparents without clothes.

The accused of the crime said that he complained to his father about that statement and he did not give it importance, so he got angry and shot them with the gun that he had saved.

(Also: Japan: the knife massacre for which a man was executed by hanging)

The 50-year-old father, a blacksmith by trade, and his wife Aurelia died in a hallway of their home before first responders who responded to the scene could do anything to help them.

When speaking with the police officers at the Public Ministry, José said that he did not remember where he was after leaving his house and noted that he was disoriented and could not remember everything that happened.

EL UNIVERSAL/ MEXICO (GDA)

American Newspapers Group

More news

They find the snake’s head in the food of a flight

Bogotá and the best places inside and outside the world in 2022, according to Time

Uvalde Shooting: Robb Elementary School Principal Suspended