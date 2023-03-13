A particular event was announced this Saturday by the Mexican authorities when announcing the capture of a subject disguised as a clown who, moments before, he would have assaulted and wounded a passerby with a machete.

The suspect, whose wardrobe resembled that of Joker, the well-known character from the DC Comics universe, was arrested after authorities received a call from the victimwho claims to have been robbed while walking through the streets of the Tlacamaca neighborhood, in Mexico City.

Through the operators of the North Command and Control Center (C-2), the police officers in the field were alerted to a injured person on Avenida Insurgentes Norte corner with Poniente 112, in Mexico City, so they immediately went to the place.

The uniformed officers had contact with a 43-year-old man, who had a sharp wound to his right arm.

The man alleges that, moments before, when walking on a public highway, a subject dressed in orange pants, a gray shirt and with a face painted as a clown, he intercepted him and with an object similar to a knife, injured him and took his belongings away.

The officers requested medical services for the care of the injured person, who presented a deep wound of approximately seven centimeters without requiring transfer to a hospital. The subject was treated in the ambulance.

It didn’t take long for the suspect to be located. Thanks to the particular description of the attacker, he was found on Avenida Insurgentes Norte, at the height of Metro Potrero, where he was finally arrested.



The man, whose identity was not revealed by the authorities, is in custody while the facts and charges to be made for the crimes are being clarified.

