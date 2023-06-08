Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- The Fiesta del Tri in Mazatlán culminated with 2-0 win for Mexico over Guatemala, in the Kraken who enjoyed the historic event to the fullest.

The Mazatlán stadium lived a full house, to see Diego Martín Cocca’s team that now focuses on facing Cameroon on Saturday at 7:00 p.m., in Arizona.

Actions

The match began with a good rhythm, both teams put intensity, but little by little Mexico managed to get closer to the rival goal.

At 12′, Mexico made their game weigh on the rival goal, and on a rebound inside the area, Raúl Jiménez hit the goal and finished with a handball from Nicolás Samayoa.

From the eleven steps, Jimenezasserted his effectiveness as a collector and tricked the goalkeeper to shoot on the right post and make it 1-0, at 14′.

With the goal, Mexico managed to take possession of the ball for the following minutes, and thus control the actions against an opponent who sought not to lower the intensity.

The visiting team had their opportunities off the hook, with Miguel Galindo who in a couple of actions that carried the ball to the rival gate.

The game ended in an intense dispute in the midfield, but without many clear scoring chances.

Guatemala had the most dangerous one at 39′, when Rodrigo Saravia sent a good cross into the area, which finished off with a header from Esteban García, but Luis Ángel Malagón managed to divert in an excellent way.

In the next play, Rodrigo Saravia shot from outside the area and the ball was centimeters from slipping into the corner, on the second call over the Aztec goal.

At the beginning of the second half, Guatemala looked for the rival goal with shots from medium distances.

Jesús López took the ball on a couple of opportunities and managed to create danger on the rival goal.

At 59′, Erick Sánchez finished off inside the area, a ball that drifted after a good diagonal from Kevin Álvarez, but left it in the hands of Hagen.

El Tri took over the game after the changes, where Uriel Antuna and Luis Chávez entered, with more arrival frequency.

It was 79′, when El Tri signed the second, after a good incorporation of Antuna on the right, he sent a diagonal into the area that the defense could not move away and left for Roberto de la Rosa will hit him with power in the space that was left open, to score.

Around 90′, Pedro Altán made a good individual move, but Antonio Rodríguez came out in time to save.

Lineups

Mexico: Luis Ángel Malagón José Antonio Rodríguez, 46´); Kevin Álvarez, Israel Reyes (Gilberto Sepúlveda, 72´), Néstor Araujo, Victor Guzmán, Roberto Alvarado (Uriel Antuna, 56´); Alan Cervantes, Erick Sánchez, Carlos Rodríguez (Luis Chávez, 56´) ; Ozziel Herrera (Salvador Reyes, 72′), Raúl Jiménez (Roberto de la Rosa, 72′). DT. Diego Martin Cocca.

Guatemala: Nicholas Hagen; Agustín Ardón, Alfredo Morales, Carlos Pinto, Nicolás Samayoa; Antonio Castellanos (Renarto Saquén, 65′), Rodrigo Saravia (warned at 63′), Carlos Mejía (Stheven Robles, 75′), Antonio de Jesús López (Jorge Aparicio, 65′); Miguel Galindo (Pedro Altán, 75, Estaban García (José Franco, 83´). DT. Luis Fernando Tena.