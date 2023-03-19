The team led by manager Benji Gil recovered from a bad start by pitcher Julio Urías to overcome Puerto Rico and advance to a semifinal for the first time in the tournament that brings together the best baseball teams in the world. Now, without knowing who their starting pitcher will be, they will rival Japan, who have not lost throughout the tournament, for a place in the final.

Baseball is a sport that is divided into nine innings or entries, and whoever manages to make the most scores throughout them is the winner. For a long time, practitioners of this discipline have held the idea that the seventh inning is lucky, and that was true for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal match against Puerto Rico.

The representation of Mexico, despite having its best pitcher on the mound, started behind on the scoreboard against the Puerto Rican ninth, which has finished in second place on two occasions in the event.

Julio Urías, who with the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform has not lost two games in a row since June 2022, was unable to keep the Puerto Rican slugger at bay, who scored four runs, with two home runs, in the very first inning.

However, Urías overcame his poor start and combined with the relief staff so that the Mexican team took advantage of every opportunity that the Puerto Rican pitching staff conceded throughout the game. First to stay close on the scoreboard, and then to hit the bottom of inning seven when they celebrated three runs to turn the score around.

In the end, Urías, who had no decision in the game, worked for four full innings in which he allowed five hits, four earned runs, walked one and struck out four opponents.

From the mound, the lefty of the St. Louis Cardinals Joseph, Abel Romero, scored the victory with a two-thirds of inning work in which he only gave up a walk.

On offense for Mexico, who got a total of nine hits, the best was third baseman Isaac Paredes who hit two hits, one of them homered off pitchers Marcus Stroman, and drove in three runs for the Mexican cause on three occasions with the wood

On defense, the Cuban nationalized Mexican Randy Arozarena captured a ball hit by Emmanuel Rivera, in the top of the eighth inning and with a runner on first base, to avoid a Puerto Rican reaction in the last third of the game.

“In a World Cup, no Mexican team from any sport has reached a semifinal. The most important thing is that we are showing what Mexican players are capable of at the highest level, Mexico can compete against any team,” Gil said at the end of the match.

The ninth Mexican team will have two days off before facing Japan, which made the trip from Tokyo after beating Italy in the quarterfinals on March 16.

with EFE