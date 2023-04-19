A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck southern Mexico. The local seismological service made it known on Twitter, explaining that the epicenter was located 36 kilometers northwest of the city of Tecpan, in the state of Guerrero, and at a depth of ten kilometers. Mexican President Andres Manuel reported on Twitter that, according to information received from the Secretariat of National Defence, “fortunately there were no casualties or damage”.
