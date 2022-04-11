According to a preliminary estimate by the National Electoral Institute of Mexico (INE), about 90% of voters voted in favor of continuing the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). The INE also reports a low participation in the day, which would be around 18%.

This April 10, Mexicans attended an unprecedented exercise in the country: choose whether or not to remove the president from his duties. The preliminary results released by the National Electoral Institute show that between 90.3% and 91.9% of voters supported the continuity of López Obrador in the Presidency.

The INE also indicated, according to its provisional calculations, that the participation in the consultation would have been around between 17% and 18.2%, a figure well below the threshold of 40% necessary for the result to be binding.

The question that citizens faced was: “Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the United Mexican States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or continue in the Presidency of the Republic until your period ends?”

Among the two possible answers were “That the mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence”, which according to the INE would have obtained between 6.4% and 7.8% of support, and “That he continue in the Presidency of the Republic “, an option that would have won the overwhelming majority of votes.

The invalid vote would be between 1.2% and 2.6% of the total number of votes.

Election workers count the ballots before the announcement of the result of the referendum in Mexico. Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on April 10, 2022. © Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Low participation during the day

During the campaign, the enthusiasm around the exercise had not been high and the opposition had called not to go to the polls, something that was reflected in the low turnout. Precisely this data was decisive, since by not exceeding 40%, -if the INE estimate between 17%-18.2% is confirmed-, the vote will be considered non-binding.

The process was surrounded by controversy, since López Obrador himself was one of its main promoters, in a campaign in which he promoted the vote as a “ratification” referendum, instead of naming it as a “revocation”, as mark the law.

The process was highly questioned in sectors of the opposition, who criticized that it was a costly and unnecessary exercise.

“Incurring in an expense of this nature seems completely useless, because then it has no other purpose than to have some popularity rating for the president,” Gustavo de Hoyos, opponent of the consultation and leader of ‘ Yes for Mexico’.

The referendum, criticized among AMLO’s detractors

Since his electoral campaign, AMLO had promised citizens that, if elected, he would give them the opportunity to revoke their mandate after half of it had elapsed. López Obrador assures that it is a process to expand “participatory democracy.”

In this photo published by the press office of the Mexican Presidency, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (C), shows his vote, at a polling station in Mexico City, on April 10, 2022. © Juan Carlos Buenrostro

The president still has broad popularity ratings with close to 60% approval, despite the fact that his figure is highly polarizing and that the discontent against him is concentrated among those who do not support his management of the pandemic, his energy reform and his management of inflation, among other topics.

During the day, this polarization became evident, with an act of support organized by his party, Morena, in southern Villaflores, and a demonstration against the president, in Mexico City, in which his detractors accuse the president of trying extend their possibility of being re-elected, in a country in which the single mandate is in force.

With Reuters, EFE and international media