Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Tuesday that for now he will not engage in dialogue with his Brazilian counterparts, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and Gustavo Petro, of Colombia, about the crisis in Venezuela following the presidential elections on July 28.

“Not now, because we are going to wait for the Electoral Tribunal (of Venezuela) to decide.”“López Obrador said in his usual morning press conference, referring to the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela (TSJ). “I think that on Friday of this week they will decide on the minutes and the results. So, we will wait,” he concluded.

Nicolás Maduro was proclaimed president on July 28 by the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, with a majority pro-government party, with 52% of the votes for a third six-year term.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia

However, to date, the CNE, which claims to have suffered a cyber attack on election day, has still not published the disaggregated results confirming Maduro’s victory – contrary to its own regulations.a silence that has been questioned by numerous countries.

The opposition, led by María Corina Machado and her candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, meanwhile, claims fraud and claims they won with 67% of the votes, presenting as proof a website with copies of more than 80% of the scanned votes that Chavismo considers fraudulent.

Maduro, meanwhile, recently appealed to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), accused of serving Chavismo, to ask it to “certify” the election through a process that academics and political leaders consider inappropriate.

The Supreme Court summoned Maduro and González Urrutia, who did not attend the TSJ hearings, considering that he is at risk of being arrested and that his appearance would violate the will expressed at the polls. The other eight candidates who participated in the elections were also summoned.

Now, It will be the court that “certifies” the results.

The ruling “will be final because this court is the highest authority in electoral matters, so its decisions are final and binding,” said Judge Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez, head of the TSJ and the electoral chamber of the court, last Saturday.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The efforts of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico

The governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are making efforts to overcome the crisis triggered by the elections in Venezuela.

It must be said that None of these three countries has yet recognized the result announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela after the elections, in which it declared Maduro the winner..

Brazil, Colombia and Mexico have insisted on the need for the CNE to disclose the results of all voting tables. According to these three countries, the CNE “is legally responsible for the transparent disclosure of election results.”

In a joint note released last week, the foreign ministers of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico said they will continue their “high-level” consultations, but with full respect for the “sovereignty and will of the Venezuelan people.”

The mediation attempt by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico has already been supported by various American countries, including the United States and Canada, and European countries, such as Spain and France, among many others.