Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out this week that the country join the regional currency proposed by Brazil and Argentina to stop depending on the dollar, despite his past insistence on the economic integration of America.

“We would not agree on that, for many reasons we have to continue maintaining the dollar as a reference,” said López Obrador in his daily press conference.

López Obrador’s statements come after the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, defended on Monday that progress be made in a common currency project in South America for commercial transactions.

The proposal, which arose on the eve of the VII Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) that was held on Tuesday in Argentina, received the support of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. But, questioned about the issue, López Obrador doubted the veracity of the initiative.

“About the currency, I want to clarify something, I am not sure that it is a proposal from Argentina and Brazil, I think that information may be missing. I haven’t seen anything on this topic., the fact that there is a currency between Brazil and Argentina, no. There is nothing, ”he asserted.

The president indicated that he is concerned “that it is something invented to harm the image of Brazil and Argentina, or to seek confrontation with the United States over the dollar. That is, there is (also) talk, for example, of a currency from China, Russia , and Arab countries,” he mentioned.

The heads of State pose today for the group photo during the opening day of the VII Celac Summit in Buenos Aires.

López Obrador’s rejection of a common currency occurs despite the fact that he insisted at the North American Leaders Summiton January 10, on the need to integrate all of America into a single economic bloc.

The Mexican president even proposed at the 2021 Celac Summit in Mexico that the region should integrate as the European Union did at the time.

Still, López Obrador He was skeptical of the questions of the press on the South American currency.

“Now that I hear what you’re saying, which may be true, I think we need to gather more information, maybe it was a project, an approach for the medium, for the long term,” he suggested.

López Obrador was one of the great absentees from Celac, which was held on Tuesday in Argentina, current president pro tempore, with representatives of the 33 member countries, including about 15 heads of state or government.

EFE

