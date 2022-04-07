the new reality. The consultation ordered and promoted by López Obrador clears all doubt. Today, Mexico lives other times. Good for some. bad for others. Concerns for some. Initially, the president has been in charge of leading a prosecution campaign against those who make up the National Electoral Institute. López Obrador and his followers unleashed a campaign to discredit and disqualify the “referee” of this consultation. Bad. The INE was the one who led the legal campaign that concluded with the official recognition of López Obrador as the winner of the 2018 election. Today that INE is discredited again and again by the president himself. The INE has agreed based on the law, that in this consultation public servants must refrain from carrying out campaigns. Not to use public resources in that campaign. And what did they do? Quite the contrary. And López Obrador appears as the main instigator to break the law. Behold, all his officials are campaigning. The president is said to have instructed all of his Morena governors to join the consultation. Let them stop at nothing. The cartloads of money for pay-per-vote carries is there. Everything, absolutely everything that was previously criticized from the left, those who committed it and violated the law were accused, today is done without any shame, and what is worse, they presume it. These are undoubtedly new times. These are times when power prevails. These are times when breaking the law is seen as normal as long as it benefits the violators.

Rocha Moya will carry people. And since we are violating the law in this consultation, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya did not want to be left behind. Last Tuesday he actively participated in the rally that took place in Culiacán that the leader of Morena, Mario Delgado, came to lead. There, without any embarrassment, Rocha Moya said that he came to talk about the revocation of the mandate. And aware of the violation of the law, he asked the leader of Morena to defend him in case the INE wants to revoke his mandate. Rocha Moya himself harangued the people to go out and vote for López Obrador to continue. He even told them where he will be on Sunday to be close and help (carry) to the polls. Excited, Rocha Moya showered the president with praise. “Worth a lot. He is the man who is transforming Mexico. He is the man we must continue to support.” Perhaps aware of the ignorance of many who do not even know what will be voted on next Sunday, Rocha Moya instructed them: “Many do not know what is going to be done. What is certain is that they are going to put a piece of paper in there saying that they want the president to continue.” Then he talked about how many governors say they are sovereign: “I am a chairo.” The governor did not even have to specify that he is a “chairo”. But he did. Despite the fact that he is supposed to be a governor for all Sinaloans, without distinction of color, party and religion. Not everyone in Sinaloa is “chairos”. But hey, these are the new times in which breaking the law seems to be the favorite sport.

Quirino leaves. The Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, will travel to Madrid next Sunday. The date for the presentation ceremony of the credentials before King Felipe VI has not yet been set. The presentation ceremony before the Majesty of him the King is one of the oldest still in force in the world. Its origin dates back to the reign of Philip II. His Excellency Ambassador (this is the protocol) will have time to supervise the state of the Embassy before going before the king and queen of Spain.

