country of one cultural wealth inexhaustible, in which part of our future challenges is the transcendence from its estate until our time, without forgetting that the result is towards the future.

By affirming the social-historical personality of our country, its basic features are accentuated, joining new cultural factors that remake the old forms, subtracting new life from them, expression and diversity thus offering a very varied result that ranges from dances oldest to vigorous evolutions in different historical moments, giving great richness to the national landscape and the customs of this magical country, giving a synthesis to our roots and national geography.

Thus for the spectators of our tradition, the Mexican culture It is surprising because of the spontaneity of the national dancesour uses and customs, which respond to the feelings of the Mexican town and that are updated in an expression nuanced by inspirations, aspirations, concerns, affections, tendencies and beliefs, resulting in the fusion of different forms of expression.



We then move from expressive dance to dances that mark us aesthetically, which influences the society by which we are surrounded and influenced. What were the eyes like towards Mexico before the 1930s? It was believed that we were primitive and inferior, the majority of those who crossed our border were hired workers due to the low salary that could be given to them. They were called braceros.

Today millions of tourists, professionals, businessmen, scientists are interested in our development, not only economic but also cultural. In the 60s, Amalia Hernandez's Ballet Folklorico de México is an ambassador of our culture that crosses borders and opens the eyes of the world to our culture and since then it has been an inspiration not only for our compatriots but also for foreigners, today migrants come together to form groups that become small communities since everyone cooperates so that a group develops, later it is recognized that the students who go From childhood to before entering university, it has become an integral part of their studies.

The force seems truly inexhaustible and due to our diversity and wealth it has become an endless source of inspiration. They have been impressed by our different way of expressing tradition, art and culture, being of great pride from the big cities to our small towns. rich each in their own way of living it and communicating it.

Today there is a deep need to be proud of this country of ours, for the positive image to reach not only our borders but to transcend them, and that image is possible thanks to our culture, our art, our wealth and our tradition.



This way we can strengthen our bonds of unity, focusing on our principles and foundations that are transmitted verbally so that they last and guarantee a dialogue between nations that allows us to reflect on ourselves.

Culture not only has commercial aspects, but is a source of identity, meaning and development. Hence the importance of strengthening cultural ties in different areas.

1.-educational

2.-formative

3.-research

4.-show

Our wealth does not only lie in telling our story since Mexico sings its history, paints its history, Mexico dances its history. Knowing the many Mexicos that live in us is a source of pride.

In diversity lies the difference that enriches us. Thus, what we can share becomes a driving force that leads us to dialogue between civilizations and cultures between individuals and nations.

To respect and mutual understanding.

Amalia Hernandez:

“Our culture has Strength in its content, vitality in its expression, dynamic in its intention, balance in its composition.”

Likewise, art and culture contribute to the formation of better individuals and the development of a better society. Our folklore is a representative emblem of Mexico of yesterday and today.

Director's assistant

from BFYA from ITSON

