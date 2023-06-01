While on Tuesday within the Bicameral Legislative Commission for Monitoring the Participation of the Armed Forces in Public Security Works the first institutional interrelationship was downplayed, on the afternoon of the same day the powerful White House National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, that would be revealing the direct supervision of Washington of the Mexican security strategy.

In the Mexican legislative system, as in the United States, there are no mechanisms of absolute independence and forms of operation based on criteria of critical supervision; intelligence select committee Senate American appointment to appear to members of the area of security and interrogates them in a space with many meanings: the panel of senators is placed on a platform of about one and a half meters and in the lower part a table and a chair are placed where the person appearing is subjected to a strict interrogation critical, although with guarantees of secrecy for reasons of national security.

In passing, in a meeting prior to the appearance of the security cabinet before the Commission for the supervision of the Armed Forces in security, the director of International Relations and Political Sciences of the University of the Americas in Puebla, Gerardo Rodriguez Sanchez Lara, recalled that in the Mexican congress there is a Homeland Security Commission not meetingas if hinting that the new Commission would hopefully have better results, although the balance was not as expected: Tuesday’s meeting was held behind closed doors and its function was only to meet with the security cabinet in the context of the delivery of the semi-annual report on the participation of the Armed Forces in security.

To enrich the strategic scenario, in the morning conference, President López Obrador advanced the semi-annual report, but with two indications that have continued to increase the levels of social concern due to its meaning: first, he accepted as normal the existence of organized crime checkpoints in territorial spaces of State sovereignty and thanked that government officials are treated differently by criminals; and he also gave his endorsement so that mothers searching for disappeared children could agree with criminal cartels some kind of special safe-conduct to cross hot zones without suffering damage or attacks that would imply a territorial and strategic cession of the State.

And to close the security issue, the official figures from the semi-annual report reconfirm surveys and government monitoring to prove that there has indeed been a decrease in insecurity, but the same data would be proving that results are less than expectedwhile the criminal decline averages 12%, with the aggravating circumstance that the State has made multi-million dollar investments and created special personnel in the matter so that the figures were showing insignificant decreases.

What remains of this complex picture of strategic interests is that USA maintains a national security focus of the security crisis in Mexicowhile the Mexican efforts are directly supported by the doctrines of public security –the affectation of individual patrimony–, without recognizing that the public safety crisis in Mexico It is found in the logic of internal security, that is, an interrelationship between public security and national security and that for this reason a more determined action of the State is required to combat organized crime that is disputing territorial and institutional spaces with the State itself.

Politics for dummies: Politics is, in dialectical synthesis, the essence of the national security of the State.

