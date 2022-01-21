Hundreds of activists from the LGBTIQ+ community marched in front of the Attorney General’s Office of the state of Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, asking for clarification of the femicides of Noemí Medina and Tania Montes, whose bodies were found on the side of the road in Ciudad Juárez . Despite the claims, the authorities assure that there were no reasons for hatred due to the sexual orientation of the victims.

This Thursday, January 20, a hundred civilians belonging to the feminist network and the LGBTIQ+ community marched in front of the Attorney General’s Office demanding Justice for Tania Montes -who called herself Julissa Ramírez on social networks- and Noemí Medina, a homosexual couple who She was killed.

After relatives reported their disappearance, the bodies of the victims were found last Sunday in a bag on the side of a highway in Ciudad de Juárez, one of the most dangerous areas in Mexico. This cause provoked the mobilization of activists to the Attorney General’s Office of the state of Chihuahua, which borders the United States.

Raised with flags of the LGBTIQ+ community, the women demonstrated dressed in black clothes, pink hats and with banners that expressed their fed up with an unfortunately recurring scourge. “I think people want to minimize the fact that it was a gay couple because there are a lot of murders in general,” activist Miguel Jácome told Reuters.

“Stop femicide! We demand immediate action from the State to guarantee women a life free of violence!” read one of the posters. One of the protesters, who preferred not to give her name, told the EFE agency that Ciudad Juárez “is a territory marked by violence, by femicides” and that governments “come and go, but they still do not solve the problem.” .

“In Chihuahua, during the first days of January, an average of one woman was murdered every 45 hours,” explained Isabel Aguilera, a community defender from Riberas del Bravo and a member of the Mesa de Mujeres network. In addition, he pointed out the need for “public policies in line with reality” to be implemented.

Last Tuesday, the Mexican Ministry of the Interior -through the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) and the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim)- requested the state and local authorities of Chihuahua to make an exhaustive and speedy investigation regarding the murder of this couple. He also asked that they “strengthen policies to combat lesbophobia and others faced by people of sexual diversity.”

However, those in charge of carrying out the investigation affirm that the couple’s murder is not linked to lesbophobia. “In this case, the lines of investigation are linked to the economic activity carried out by both victims and with the people with whom they related in that environment,” said Roberto Javier Fierro Duarte, Attorney General of Chihuahua.

Montes and Medina, 30 and 25 years old respectively, were a couple who had married last summer and had two girls and a little boy in their custody. Although they resided in El Paso -state of Texas-, the investigators assure that they were not Americans.

According to the records of the groups, between 2015 and 2019 there were at least 441 LGBT people who were victims of homicidal violence. For its part, the organization ‘Letra Ese’ maintains that every month there are six hate killings against LGBT people in Mexico.

The Aztecs are the second country in Latin America – first is Brazil – with the greatest violence due to homophobia and transphobia, indicated the National Observatory of LGBT Hate Crimes of the Arcoíris Foundation.

With EFE and Reuters