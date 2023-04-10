During the early hours of this Sunday, the death of Julián Figueroa, son of the legendary Mexican artist Joan Sebastian and actress Maribel Guardia, has been reported.

As reported by the journalist Carlos Jiménez on his social networks, the 28-year-old artist Julián Figueroa was found lifeless in a house in the Pedregal area, south of Mexico City. According to the first preliminary reports from the CDMX Attorney General’s Office, Julián’s body was found without signs of violence when it was located in the room of his home.

“Julián Figueroa, the son of Joan Sebastian and Mrs. Maribel Guardia, has passed away. Today he was found at his home in El Pedregal de San Ángel, at the home of Mrs. Maribel Guardia, at the age of 28,” another journalist, Adolfo Infante, reported on his YouTube channel.

Maribel Guardia is pronounced

Through her official Instagram account, Maribel Guardia spoke about the death of her son Julián Figueroa. “They found him unconscious in her room, while I was at the theater,” she said. The ambulance and the police found Julián’s body “lifeless and without any trace of violence. The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and muscular fibrillation.”

“I beg your understanding for the deep pain we are going through, I would like to speak to all the people who are trying to communicate, but I really do not have the strength to do so yet. His funeral services will be held in private, next to the closest people and who they loved him more,” he added.

message to his father

One day before his death, on his Instagram and Facebook accounts, Figueroa posted a message for the anniversary of his father’s date of birth, Joan Sebastian, who would have turned 73 in 2023.

“The fans revile LONG LIVE THE POET OF THE PEOPLE, but I don’t give a damn, I ONLY WANT MY DAD. To hell with the grammys, with the fame and the money, because my only wish is to hug you… one more time. I love you DAD and if your death hurts me, it is because your life was so valuable to me, ”he said.

Who was Julian Figueroa?

Born in Mexico City, Julián Figueroa Fernández was born on May 2, 1995, the son of singer-songwriter Joan Sebastian and Costa Rican actress Maribel Guardia. In addition to being part of the world of acting, where just a few weeks ago his participation in the soap opera “Mi camino es amarte” ended, he also recorded several albums as a ranchero singer.

