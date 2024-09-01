Mexico’s ruling Morena party wants all Supreme Court judges to be elected by referendum in June 2025. In addition, half of all judgeships and all open judicial positions within the Mexican judicial system are to be determined by elections.

Outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador initiated the judicial reform. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, who will take office in October and also belongs to the Morena party, defended the proposal and said she also believes that the judges should be elected.

The reform is highly controversial. Appointments based on expertise would be abolished. Any candidate with a law degree and a few years of professional experience could stand for election. The reform could lead to the dismissal of thousands of judges, from the Supreme Court to the local district courts. Protesters criticize the reform as an “attack on the judiciary.”

The plans have also raised tensions with the United States and sparked concern in global financial markets.

#Mexico #Judge #stops #discussion #judicial #reform