Mexico, Italian killed with a gunshot in a bar in Playa del Carmen. Hunt for the killer

Killed with a gunshot to the head. An Italian citizen, who has lived in Mexico for 20 years, thus died inside the bar where she worked in Playa del Carmen, on the Yucatan peninsula.

According to the investigators, the 40-year-old was in the early morning in the Cafè Ristorante Sabrina, a well-known meeting place for tourists and Italian residents of the seaside resort, located in the state of Quintana Roo. Here she was joined by a man who arrived aboard a motorcycle who, without speaking to her, shot her in the head several times, killing her instantly. The killer then fled, leaving the motorcycle and some clothes a short distance from the bar. According to the local press, he knew the victim because she had worked in the same place in the past.

“A very sad day and without explanations, without justifications”, defined it Andrea Lotito, vice president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association. In an Italian message on Facebook, he described the victim as “a very good resident of Playa del Carmen and a friend to many.”