Various social organizations have denounced the problems faced by the prison model in Mexico. In a decade, the number of people in prison has doubled, without this being reflected in higher levels of security, according to the public policy analysis center. Mexico Evaluates. 40% of those incarcerated in the country do not have a conviction and half of the prisons are overcrowded, which is an obstacle for the prison system to fulfill its social purposes.

The United Nations Organization has indicated that exceeding 120% prison occupancy is considered cruel treatment. In Mexico, more than 60% of inmates subsist above that range. This prevents the establishment of decent conditions, guaranteeing the physical integrity of people and fulfilling the educational and occupational tasks necessary for rehabilitation.

According to Elías Carranza, specialist in penitentiary issues and director of the United Nations Office for the Control of Crime in Latin America – cited in the study by México Evalúa – if there are more than four inmates for each prison official, the activities of inmates may escape staff supervision and control. This is an indication of possible self-government, that is, that the authority cannot enforce the prison regulations, and that it is the hegemonic groups of inmates that impose self-government. Under this argument, 70% of Mexican prisons are in a vulnerable situation.

In addition, organized crime has taken control in some prisons, as happened in the Topo Chico prison, in the northern state of Nuevo León. According to reports from the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH), the Apodaca prison – in the same state – is also under the control of Los Zetas. In a tour that the organization’s visitors took through the jail, the inmates reported that this criminal group charges for protection, location of stay, cleaning and access to different areas. In addition, most of the common areas, including the intimate visit, are guarded by Los Zetas, who create a registry of the people who pass through them.

Neither staff nor equipment

State centers are a conglomerate of problems. In the last prison diagnosis, the CNDH warned that they lack trained personnel, equipment and infrastructure. There are no protocols to prevent and deal with incidents, or programs for the prevention of addictions and voluntary detoxification, which constitute a fundamental support in rehabilitation.

The prisoners told the CNDH staff that their visit was suspended, as well as any type of communication with the outside world, without notifying the family members. Some prisons lack a kitchen, dining room, medical service, classrooms or workshops. In others, it was observed that there are privileged areas with prohibited objects and substances. “There are also inmates who exercise violence and control over the rest of the population, deficiencies that violate the rights to receive dignified treatment, equality and legality,” the agency’s report reads.

The Sanctions Execution Law seeks to change the bleak landscape in prisons. The objective is to have a scheme that guarantees social reintegration and ends arbitrary acts and corruption that prevails within prisons, according to the bill. If the norm is approved and subsequently put into operation, the prisoners will spend their internment in dignified and safe conditions, in accordance with respect for their human rights.