Mexico is the second Latin American country with the highest number of smartphone hacks.

From July 2023 to the same month this year, Mexico suffered 835,000 attacks through this means, a figure only lower than 1.8 million in Brazil, revealed an analysis by the cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, published last week.

The main threats detected on cell phones and tablets are applications that display unwanted and misleading advertising, as well as those that offer loans with the mobile phone as collateral, but block access to the victim’s device if they do not pay the monthly installments.

Hackers also use free public networks to access passwords that victims save and enter on their own devices, said Verónica Becerra, a cybersecurity specialist.

“Many times we connect to these networks without really knowing where we are connecting, we don’t know who controls the traffic of data and information,” he explained in a recent interview. He said that, since they are accessible to many people, public networks contain large amounts of viruses or malicious programs. For cybercriminals, attacking mobile devices is an attractive practice, since 63 percent of the population in Latin America had a mobile device at the end of 2023, according to the Kaspersky study. “In addition, mobile devices are also increasingly popular as a means of payment through instant transfer apps,” according to Fabio Assolini, director of the Global Research and Analysis Team for Latin America at Kaspersky. Becerra added that the vulnerabilities of the equipment are largely due to the fact that users do not use antivirus and download untrustworthy apps. In June, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) revealed that there are 97.2 million cell phone users in Mexico.