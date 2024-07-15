Nowadays, one of the services that must be paid for at home is the Internet, since the world revolves around the network, it is even necessary to consult entertainment such as TV, especially streaming services that have monopolized all the new movies and series. And within the global part regarding price, a rather interesting verdict has been reached, since Mexico would be the second place among the most expensive charges that can be found within Latin America.

As mentioned above, the average cost of a gigabyte in Mexico It is 2.03 dollars (approximately 37 pesos), only surpassed by Cuba with 2.71 dollars. In contrast, Colombia It is the most affordable, costing $0.20 per gigabyte. Globally, our country ranks 162nd in terms of mobile data costs, despite significant investments in telecommunications infrastructure. Between 2020 and 2022, more than 107 million pesos were invested, with 72.7% allocated to infrastructure.

This high cost is relevant given that 60.8% of Internet users in Mexico In 2023, they were connected via a mobile connection. Despite the high fees that must be paid, the level of user satisfaction is average. The Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) reports a 74.3% satisfaction rate regarding the quality of service at the end of March, according to its report Telecommunications Service Satisfaction Metrics.

It is worth mentioning that this high cost continues to be combated, which is why companies such as Telmex The packages continue to drop, making it increasingly convenient to take a service home, no matter if there are high-class people involved or those who can barely afford the cheapest. Still, many of the companies offer stable connections, although they are not 100% stable.

Author’s note: It is certainly strange that it is considered the most expensive, as there are monthly services that cost around $30 and even less. But it may also be a matter of the type of market.