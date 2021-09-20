Luis Pablo Segundo

Mexico City / 20.09.2021 17:57:16

Mexico ranked as the main country in Latin America with the highest number of cyberattacks, adding almost 61 billion cases during the first quarter of 2021, out of a total of 91 billion.

According to the latest Threat Intelligence report from Fortinet, prepared by FortiGuard Labs, noted that the sectors most attacked were telecommunications, government, automotive and manufacturing.

The covid-19 pandemic also led to a change in the ways of working, in which hybrid work-teaching models remain a great opportunity for criminals, highlighted the report.

“The year 2020 demonstrated the ability of criminals to invest time and resources in more lucrative attacks, such as ransomware,” explained Marcelo Mayorga, Fortinet Vice President of Engineering for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Mayorga mentioned that they are adapting to the new era of remote work with more sophisticated actions to deceive victims and access corporate networks.

The analysis holds that, In the past 12 months, online attacks grew ten times as active on a global scale; where high economic losses and damage to the image of the companies were reported.

In this sense, the growing number of attacks on devices operating under the Internet of Things (IoT), especially cameras installed in homes and microphones for local use.

“Too We see a trend towards peripheral attacks and not just the core network. The use of IoT devices and mission-critical industrial environments are some examples of access points for criminals“added the manager.

srgs