As technology has evolved, so have criminals. It has recently been revealed that Mexico ranks first in cyberattacks in all of Latin America and fourth internationally.

According to data published by El Heraldo de México (who rescued what was referred to by Ximena Aguilar, a specialist in Strategic Intelligence at the Anahuac University)so far this 2023 the Aztec country has registered more than 2 thousand 244 daily cyberattacks, which means that one such breach occurred every 39 seconds.

The above figures have made the Mexican Republic rank as the country with the most cyber attacks in all of Latin America, as well as the fourth worldwide, which is undoubtedly worrying.

According to what was reported by the aforementioned media outlet, the most notable cyberattacks in recent years in Mexico include: on the one hand, the theft of 400 million pesos from financial institutions through the Mexican interbank payment system, and, on the other hand, in 2020 when the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) was the victim of malware that infected computers and stole confidential information.

Likewise, more recently, specifically in 2022, a group of hackers extracted 6TB of information contained in the servers of the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) on the health of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, monitoring of civilians and operations against criminal organizations.

In this sense, Ximena Aguilar, a specialist in Strategic Intelligence from the Anahuac University, criticized that despite the fact that there is a National Digital Strategy which aims to ensure the proper use of Information Technologies (ICTs), requires a National Security Strategy in Mexico.

Likewise, the cybersecurity expert argued that the country also lacks a cybersecurity strategy, coupled with the fact that it is not given budgetary priority to this area nor is there a law of cybersecurity.

For all of the above, Aguilar considers that the cyberattacks that have occurred in Mexico in recent years are not isolated events, but rather the consequence of the shortcomings that the country has in the matter.