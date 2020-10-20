Pedestrians walk through downtown Mexico City this summer. Nayeli Cruz

Mexico is too austere even for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the traditional banner of a pair of scissors that it now advises against. The stimuli announced by the Government in the face of the coronavirus crisis represent around 1% of GDP, when the average among emerging countries is 6%, points out a global report by the Fund published this Wednesday. The agency has insisted, as it has been doing since the beginning of the pandemic, on the importance of public spending to overcome the doldrums, a thesis on which most experts agree. Despite projections that predict a substantial increase in debt to 65% of GDP and a historic decline in the economy, the Mexican government maintains a course marked by austerity.

In its Keynesian turn, the IMF has reneged on the cuts policy and now encourages countries to spend. The stimuli already represent 12% of the world economy at the cut of September, a total of 11.7 trillion dollars. “In general, the fiscal measures deployed so far have helped mitigate the health and economic crisis (…), especially in advanced economies because fiscal support has been greater,” the report reads. Fiscal Monitor. Policies for Recovery, biannual. In the case of emerging economies, the agency acknowledges that the room for maneuver was less due to the higher interest to be paid for borrowing. Even so, the agency recommended Mexico last week bring the stimulus to a range between 2.5% and 3.5% of GDP, well above the current level. The macroeconomic package proposed by the Fund can boost growth of 4% in the medium term, according to its estimates.

The government, on the other hand, has remained firm in its commitment to austerity. The draft budget for 2021, presented at the beginning of September, foresees spending 0.3% lower than that approved last year and does not include extraordinary measures. To justify the weakness of the stimuli, the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, has come to compare Mexico with economies such as Canada or Germany that can borrow at negative interest rates to finance the response. “We cannot afford those luxuries. We do not have those room for maneuver, social, fiscal, or economic. Like them, we do not do everything that is needed, but everything that we can, ”explained the official this Wednesday, within the framework of the annual meeting of G20 finance ministers, which was also attended by the managing director of the Background, Kristalina Georgieva. According to the calculations of the Treasury, a stimulus of 20% of GDP at a rate of 6% would imply paying interest in 2021 for around 300,000 million pesos, 14,000 million dollars, the cost of all social programs.

But the panorama published this Wednesday also leaves Mexico in a bad way compared to nations with a similar level of development. Colombia has spent around 3% of GDP on both direct aid and loans. Turkey, the country that has invested the least after Mexico in direct support, makes up for it with loans and liquidity injections that exceed 12% of its economy. The Mexican response lags behind even the average spending among the poorest countries, which is 1.8% of GDP despite having these even lower fiscal margins and high financing costs.

Experts agree that Mexico’s margin, although narrow, was enough to show more muscle. “It does not have the fiscal space of Germany, but its debt level is lower than that of other emerging countries that have adopted more powerful actions,” he says Carlos Serrano, chief economist at BBVA in the Latin American country. Fausto Hernández, professor at Tec de Monterrey, points out that an increase in spending would not have significantly altered the primary balance, the balance of the public accounts before the debt was paid. “In the last 20 years, Mexico has had a primary surplus of 1% on average, when 1.71% was needed to pay the debt. With an additional debt of 3% for extraordinary support in the face of the crisis, the need would have risen to 1.74% “, he estimates.” It was not unreasonable. Doing nothing could be worse in the medium term. “

The IMF highlights in its report the limits of the policy of loans to companies to animate the economy, the core of the strategy of the Mexican Executive so far. The credits, the organism warns in general, have had a “low adoption”, which the Fund links to the “administrative limitations and conditionality” and to the previous levels of private debt. Mexico put loans of 25,000 pesos, about 1,170 dollars, on the table at soft interest rates, but the appetite has fallen short. Until mid-June, when the window closed, loans had only been granted to 192,000 employers of the 645,102 eligible, less than a third, according to data from the Mexican Institute of Social Security. “Credit does not solve your insolvency position because your income will be the same. It helps you pay your payroll but you are not going to expand. Canceling or at least postponing the payment of taxes would help ”, points out the economist Juan Carlos Moreno Brid, from UNAM.

Despite spending restrictions and the government’s refusal to take on more debt, the IMF expects it to rise by almost 12 percentage points in 2020 to reach 65% of GDP. This is a similar increase to other countries with much more robust anti-crisis packages. Brazil, for example, has spent more than 8% on direct support and an additional 6% on liquidity injections. Although its indebtedness is more voluminous than that of Mexico – it will grow from 89% of GDP in 2019 to 101% this year – the increase is just one tenth higher than that of Mexico. As the report points out, fiscal measures are not the only factor behind the general rebound in debt in emerging countries; so are the reduction in tax revenues and the collapse of economic activity.

In the case of Mexico, a fall in GDP estimated by the IMF of 9% is compounded by the strong depreciation of the peso against the dollar, the currency in which a large part of the Mexican debt is denominated. For Carlos Serrano, Mexico can end up in the worst of two worlds: off the hook from the stimulus strategy followed by the main economies and blessed by international organizations, without receiving the applause of the markets and rating agencies, who previously of this crisis had the fiscal rigor of the Governments underlined in red. “It is paradoxical that without having an additional expense, the level of indebtedness is going to increase significantly. It could have risen 14 points with the stimuli, but that would have translated into a stronger recovery and higher collection in the future, ”he says. Recovery from the level of activity prior to the pandemic will take at least three years, according to Fund estimates.