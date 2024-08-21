Detroit, United States.- Republican candidate Donald Trump said that Mexico is taking advantage of the United States because “they are asking for billions of dollars to start a dialogue.”

“Mexico is really taking advantage of our country. They want 200, they want billions of dollars just to talk. They wouldn’t say that to me,” the former president said during a campaign event in Michigan, without specifying exactly what he was referring to.

“I would tell them, ‘Oh, really? The trade relationship with Mexico is over.’ And they would say, ‘Sir, we will give you 2 billion.'” Before that, as he usually does in his electoral speeches, the former president recalled, to the laughter of those attending his event, that in 2019 he forced the Mexican government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to deploy thousands of soldiers to stop the flow of migrants after threatening to impose tariffs.

The former president also insisted that China is producing cars in Mexican factories and that to prevent these from being sold in the US, he would impose a tariff of “100 or 200 percent” on these products.

Trump on Tuesday visited a Michigan town a month after white supremacists rallied there, prompting renewed criticism from Democrats who accuse his campaign of stirring up racial tensions for political gain. Trump’s campaign released comments that showed he will take aim at Democratic rival Kamala Harris’ criminal justice record during a speech at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in Howell, a city of about 10,000 people northwest of Detroit. A Trump campaign spokesman pushed back on criticism of the rally’s location and vowed that the former president will speak out against “hate in any form.” President Joe Biden has visited Howell in 2021. The campaign stop is one of several Trump will make this week as Democrats gather in Chicago to formally select Vice President Harris as their nominee for the Nov. 5 election. But the Howell rally has drawn particular attention for the town’s association with the Ku Klux Klan. The town has historic ties to the KKK: In the 1970s, Grand Dragon Robert Miles had a mailing address in Howell and held meetings at a nearby farm. About a dozen white supremacists chanted “Heil Hitler” and carried signs reading “White Lives Matter” during a march through downtown Howell last month. According to local media, another group of protesters chanted “We love Hitler, we love Trump” from a highway overpass just outside the city.