Mexico is proposing Gerardo Esquivel for the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), who meets all the requirements, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported this Thursday.

At his morning press conference, in National Palacethe president pointed out that It is important that Mexico is at the forefront of this organizationnot only for the country, but for other nations that require credits from the development Bank.

He also explained that Alicia Bárcena was the person who had proposed his government, but the former director of ECLAC told him that she had a family problem and declined the invitation.

About Gerardo Esquivel, López Obrador said that he is a good economist, doctor in Economics, Harvard graduate, current deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico, “honest people.”

“I believe that, due to the economic situation in Mexico, which has one of the best economies in the Americas, with more stability, with more growth potential, with closer ties to Canada and the United States, and also with very good relations with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, we have the possibility that this candidacy prospers and Gerardo triumphs,” said the Tabasco native.

“We support him, the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, is in charge of helping to promote this candidacy.”

López Obrador mentioned that he also is helping the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrardbecause we have to talk to all the governments, we have to convince, “and we have already made that decision.”

On Alicia Barcenathe President pointed out that she is an extraordinary economist, that she was director of ECLAC, deputy advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations, one of the best cadres, one of the best professional women in the country.

She commented that she had been proposed to the IDB but she has a family matter, since her husband is in poor health and she decided not to participate.

“Yes, we had proposed her for that, but she sent us a letter asking us to understand her situation and we embrace her and wish her husband to recover. She is a very good person, as well as a professional in managing the economy, knowledgeable about Latin America “Lopez Obrador said.

It has very good relations with all the governments of Latin Americahas a very important trajectory and of unquestionable honesty and rectitude, pointed out the president.

“It does matter that Mexico has this representation, I think it helps other countries, it is not only for our country, we have not requested any credit from the IDB, it is not to have credits ourselves, we do not want to indebt the country, but there are countries that require support from the development bank, in this case from the IDB,” he said.