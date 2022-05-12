Mexico City.- The Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodriguez Vazquezassured that Mexico is not “condemned” to war.

By heading the training course closing ceremony initial of the new generation of elements of the Federal Protection Service (SPF)Rodríguez said that the country is destined for peace.

“United we can bring well-being to families, because Mexicoour beloved country, is not condemned to war, our country is destined for peace,” he said.

“Always keep in mind that we are making history, because we are all together building peace and tranquility in Mexico“.

In Teotihuacan, State of Mexico, the official urged the security elements to act with great courage, but also with honesty and professionalism.

The Secretary highlighted that the SPFwhich is in charge of the security, protection and custody of federal and strategic facilities, is giving very good results.

“And it will give you more every day. It is an organization that serves the country with great loyalty. We are very proud of you,” he said before dozens of graduating cadets.

Rodriguez He asked the new 365 SPF agents to conduct themselves with honesty, respect for citizenship, loyalty and professional ethics.

“So that they are always an example (…) of the security institutions of the nation. I am sure that you will support us in reaching our security goals,” she added.

“And that an environment be consolidated in which our families, all the families of the country can be protected, feel safe“.

SPFthe official added, is made up of specialized personnel and offers a decent and stable job opportunity for those who have a vocation and love for Mexico.

“Either they have some experience in security or they want to acquire it, like today,” he mentioned.

“It is an excellent option for women and men over 18 years of age who wish to contribute to the construction of peace and tranquility in the country.”