The Mexican team continues to think that it is the ‘Giant of CONCACAF’, however, although Liga MX continues to be above the MLS and other leagues in the area, the reality is that at the national team level both USA as Canada They have shown to be in better condition, since both played for the title of the Nations League.
In addition to this, for some time now El Tricolor has not had the best players in the CONCACAFsince the names of other stars have appeared as Christian Pulisic, Alfonso Davies, Keylor Navasamong others.
Here are the most valuable footballers in the CONCACAF:
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Top 10 is closed by one more American. The 24-year-old midfielder has a lot of experience in Europe after having arrived in Germany since 2017. He for now he wears the colors of the leeds unitedbut in his rooms he already has a Cup and an Italian Super Cup with the Juventus. appears with 21 billion.
The North American had just received his first call-up with the USA for the semifinal of the Nations League. In minor categories he represented England, but in the end he decided for The Stars and Stripes.
The front of the Stade Reims of France reaches 25 billion.
The second Mexican on the list, thanks to his 25 billionalthough for now it is still on the decline in terms of its value.
At 27 years old, El Chucky has just established himself as champion of the A series with the napolibeing the first Aztec to achieve this feat.
The arisen from Pachuca also has the Italian Cup and one eredivisie with the PSV in 2018.
The Jamaican develops with the astonville of England, being a regular element and in the last season he registered five goals and four assists in both league and cup. The winger on the left can also do it on the right and for now he is registered with 25 billion.
The other American who did what he wanted with Mexico in the semifinal of the Nations League.
The talented midfielder is barely 20 years old and already plays for a big club like the Borussia Dortmund, where he was close to caressing the championship. Despite not winning bundesligaif he presumes to have raised the German Cup in the 2020-21 season. OK 28 billion.
One more American. With 22 years, the player of the leeds united is valued at 28 billion. Before arriving in England, the midfielder was erected twice as monarch of the Austrian League with the Red Bull Salzburg. In the same way, he was awarded two Austrian cups.
The new Captain America who has silenced Mexico in recent clashes against USA. The player of Chelseawho achieved a double against Tricolor in the semifinal of the Nations Leagueappears as the fourth most valuable with 32 billion.
El Machín appears as the third most valuable player in the confederation, thanks to his regularity with the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands, where he was already champion of the eredivisie on two occasions, as well as the Cup.
The arisen from America sounds loud to get to the Borussia Dortmund of Germany, but it could also end up in the premier league. The pivot is valued at 35 billion.
Another Canadian. The front center of Lille of France is the second most valuable as it is valued at 60 billion euros.
You already know what it is to be champion of the league 1 with the bulldogs, as well as the French Super Cup. He has been the top scorer in the Jupier Pro League of Belgium and the 2019 Gold Cup.
Just this past May, the Canadian won recognition as Best Player of the Year from the area.
The side of the Bayern Munich took the prize for the second time after having returned with Canada to a World Cup and to get the title of bundesliga with his squad. The skillful element of Maple Leaf has a value of 70 billion euros.
The Top 20 is made up of: the Jamaican Demarai Gray (Everton)the americans Tyler Adams (Leeds United) and Yunus Musah (Valencia)the surinamese Sheraldo Becker (Berlin Union)the Dominican Junior Firpo (Leeds United)the jamaican Ethan Pinnock (Brentford)the canadian Stephen Eustáquio (Porto) and the americans Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Tim Weah (Lille) and Josh Sargent (Norwich City).
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Mexico #longer #giant #CONCACAFs #Valuable #Soccer #Players
Leave a Reply