In addition to this, for some time now El Tricolor has not had the best players in the CONCACAFsince the names of other stars have appeared as Christian Pulisic, Alfonso Davies, Keylor Navasamong others.

Here are the most valuable footballers in the CONCACAF:

The front of the Stade Reims of France reaches 25 billion.

At 27 years old, El Chucky has just established himself as champion of the A series with the napolibeing the first Aztec to achieve this feat.

The arisen from Pachuca also has the Italian Cup and one eredivisie with the PSV in 2018.

The talented midfielder is barely 20 years old and already plays for a big club like the Borussia Dortmund, where he was close to caressing the championship. Despite not winning bundesligaif he presumes to have raised the German Cup in the 2020-21 season. OK 28 billion.

The arisen from America sounds loud to get to the Borussia Dortmund of Germany, but it could also end up in the premier league. The pivot is valued at 35 billion.

You already know what it is to be champion of the league 1 with the bulldogs, as well as the French Super Cup. He has been the top scorer in the Jupier Pro League of Belgium and the 2019 Gold Cup.

The side of the Bayern Munich took the prize for the second time after having returned with Canada to a World Cup and to get the title of bundesliga with his squad. The skillful element of Maple Leaf has a value of 70 billion euros.