The Mexican company Birmex is working on organizing the bottling and packaging of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the country. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, reports RIA News…

According to him, Birmex cooperates with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and has established close relations with Russian institutions to organize the supply of the drug, but now their partnership goes beyond them. The Minister also noted that in the coming years it will be necessary to expand cooperation with Russia in the field of healthcare.

Earlier it was reported that Turkey will start using Sputnik V in the near future. “We currently have two vaccines in use, and we are working to increase their number. In the near future, our arsenal will include the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, ”said Fahrettin Koca, lava of the Turkish Ministry of Health.