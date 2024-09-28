Mexico City.– The Mexican Women’s and Men’s Teams were proclaimed champions in their categories at the Homeless World Cup.

The women’s team beat Romania 5-2 in the Final held in Seoul to take the trophy and reaffirm themselves as a power in the category.

While the men’s team defeated England 6-5 with a goal in the last seconds of the game. Since its creation, Mexico has been the country with the most victories in the contest with nine titles in the women’s category and five in the men’s category.

This tournament, known by its name in English as the Homeless World Cup (HWC), was born in 2003 with the mission of making social change through soccer.

The objective is to make visible and help people living on the street and in extreme poverty, creating social impact among the participants, spectators and organizers of the event. The World Cup is organized annually by HWC in collaboration with the countries that host the championship, which currently number 74, and with the International Network of Street Newspapers, with UEFA and the UN as its main partners. The teams promote the work, resilience and communication of homeless people, who once their participation ends have the possibility of improving their quality of life with various social programs that include support in education, jobs, rehabilitation for substance use and dwelling.