The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that Mexico is considering withdrawing the visa requirement for Brazilians to enter the country. In 2022, the Mexican government decided to charge the document for tourism and business trips. The decision was unilateral, as Brazil continued to exempt Mexicans from the authorization.

During a hearing at the CRE (Commission on Foreign Affairs and National Defense), of the Chamber of Deputies, this Wednesday (24.May.2023), Vieira said that he spoke about the issue with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard.

“WTalking to him, I asked him to look into the issue of renewing our previous agreement, otherwise we would have to, based on the principle of reciprocity, also have to impose visas on Mexicans. The reaction was very positive. We are in full negotiation. The visas of Brazilians traveling to Mexico will also be suspended, always caused by the requirement of reciprocity.”he said.

Vieira also commented on Japan’s decision to lift the visa requirement for Brazilians. “At the meeting between the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and President Lula, he [Kishida] informed us that they will also give reciprocity to Brazil. Therefore, Brazilians traveling to Japan will no longer need a visa. And therefore we will also suspend the visa application”he said.

The statements were given after deputies asked about the decision of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to revoke the visa exemption for tourists from the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. The benefit was given, unilaterally, by the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I think that the visa issue has to be based on reciprocity, also because it is what is established in the regulations, in the entire legal framework, especially in the visa granting regulations. Visas were suspended in the last government unilaterally. There was no reciprocity.”said Vieira.