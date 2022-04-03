Mexico.- During the afternoon of Saturday, the heat wave that was registered in most of the states that make up the Mexican Republic continued to be present, causing maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 degreesaccording to what was announced by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission (Conagua).

In this sense, the federal agency emphasized that a hot to very hot evening environment prevailed in much of the national territorybeing less strong in the states of the northern border and the center of the country.

Conagua detailed that temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius were felt in the states of Campeche, Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán; from 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in the southwest of the State of Mexico, in Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Nayarit, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo and Sinaloa.

Read more: Summer Time: When and how is the time change made?

Meanwhile, in the entities of Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Sonora and Zacatecas, the temperatures were 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Due to the high temperatures that occurred in most of the national territory, the agency recommended that Mexican citizens take preventive measures to avoid prolonged exposure to solar radiation, hydrate properly, pay special attention to the most vulnerable population (sick chronic, children and older adults), as well as attend to the indications given by the Health and Civil Protection authorities.

Contrary to the high temperatures on Saturday afternoon, on the morning of this Sunday, April 3, it is expected minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius in almost the entire state of Durango; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius in the north and center of Baja California, west and center of Chihuahua, center and east of the State of Mexico, in addition to the north and south of Zacatecas, as well as from 0 to five degrees Celsius in the north and southern Guanajuato, central, southern and eastern Jalisco, northern and central Michoacán, central and eastern Nuevo León, and northern, central and eastern Sonora.

Likewise, detailed the federal dependency, it is foreseen frost in the states of Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Durango, Sonora and Baja California.

Read more: Disappearance of Full-Time Schools is a setback in Mexico

In addition to this, as a result of Cold Front Number 40, which is located in the north of the republic, in interaction with the east in a subtropical jet and a low pressure channel along the Sierra Madre Oriental, in addition to the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, are contemplated, for this day, intervals of showers (from 5 to 25 millimeters) in areas of Chiapas, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Veracruz and isolated rains (from 0.1 to five millimeters) in places of Campeche, Coahuila , Hidalgo, Quintana Roo, Tlaxcala, Tabasco and Yucatan. is also expected hail fall in Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Tamaulipas.