This week, federal and Mexico City authorities, in response to various citizen complaints, carried out an operation in the Iztapalapa City Hall where, in addition to 400 doses of marijuana and cocaine, they found 1,500 caged birds, two capuchin monkeys, and five Pomeranian puppies.

From the Association of Zoos, Hatcheries and Aquariums of Mexico, not only We celebrate this operation and assurance, but we have been working together with the authorities to rehabilitate the birds and try to find them a home and, if possible, reintegrate many of them into the wild.

However, we also regret that the authorities do not have the necessary laws to properly punish wildlife traffickers. Since 2020, we have presented an initiative in the Chamber of Deputies to combat the illegal trade in wildlife species that fortunately was quickly approved, but it is the date on which it is still stuck in the Senate.

What we are looking for is to standardize the sanctions provided for in the Federal Penal Code and in the General Law of Wildlife in order to thus intensify the sorrows for animal traffickers and discourage the commission of this crime, since there is currently a discrepancy about what are considered infractions and crimes between both systems.

In addition, today the Law does not contemplate sanctions for the violation of the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the sanctions it establishes are only of an administrative nature and unfortunately in most of cases can be forgiven through community work.

Us we’ve been saying it for years and we will not get tired of repeating it, The Wildlife Law in Mexico is made to favor the trafficking of animals and plantsThat’s why every week we hear about important seizures of wild fauna and flora, but tell me how many traffickers are arrested, how many of these criminals have actually received a significant sanction, despite the enormous damage they are doing to biodiversity, to our environment and to humanity as a whole. It seems that in our country the seriousness of this crime that is committed daily somewhere in the Republic has not been understood.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) indicates that Illegal wildlife trafficking is the second cause of loss of flora and fauna on the planet, and that after drugs and weapons, it is the third organized crime with the greatest global impact. Some non-governmental organizations estimate the illicit trafficking of biological species between 10 and 20 billion dollars annually, but the European Parliament estimates that the spillover from this crime is more than 20 billion euros per year.

Recently, USAID’s Alliance for the Reduction of Opportunities for the Illegal Transport of Endangered Species (ROUTES) carried out a study with the objective of informing the aviation industry within or with connections in Latin America and the Caribbean on how they can strengthen their defenses against wildlife trafficking.

The research was conducted in 53 countries that were linked to wildlife trafficking via air transport in Latin American countries between 2010 and 2020, with frequent shipments of endemic species to meet demand in Europe, North America and Asia.

The study revealed that traffickers are stealing the natural wealth of the region richest in wildlife in the world, and here is the fact that only confirms what we already knew: Mexico, Brazil and Colombia record the highest number of cases of wildlife trafficking in aviation. But they add a very relevant fact; that trafficked animals and plants are supplying countries that have not been as associated with the illegal wildlife trade as the Netherlands, Germany and the United States.

So, in addition to Asia, we now know that our wealth of wild fauna and flora is also being trafficked on a large scale to European countries. We don’t know if it is its final destination, but what should worry and occupy the Mexican and Latin American authorities is that we are losing much of our mega biological diversity for this crime that, if there was political will and international cooperation, we could perhaps not eradicate it 100 percent, but we could combat it intensely and protect our incredible fauna that we are rapidly losing today.

