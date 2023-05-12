In an interview with PBS News, Anthony BlinkenUnited States Secretary of State, declared that Mexico is a safe country to offer asylum and work to migrants. According to Blinken, Mexico has labor shortages in some parts of the country and could be covered by legal migration.

However, the US official was questioned about the homicide rate in Mexico and the security problems it faces.

Journalist Amna Nawas asked Blinken about “security” in Mexico and the recent travel alerts issued by her administration.

Faced with these questions, Blinken limited himself to saying that Mexico is a very vast country and with “differences depending on the region in question.”

It should be noted that Mexico has been criticized by various international organizations and civil organizations for the high rates of violence it faces in various areas of the country.

For its part, the Mexican government rejected these criticisms and has assured that it is working on the implementation of public policies to improve the security and protection of citizens.